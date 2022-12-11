Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Receives $47.29 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.29.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $39.50 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $39.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.37. Citizens Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.11 and a 200-day moving average of $37.91.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,636,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 824,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,920,000 after acquiring an additional 109,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montchanin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $235,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

