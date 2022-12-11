Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Insider Sells $1,291,726.35 in Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) insider James Douglas Price sold 70,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $1,291,726.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,483. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Clearwater Analytics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CWAN opened at $18.01 on Friday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.23 and a twelve month high of $23.39. The company has a current ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 10.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -900.50 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWAN. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 16.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 14.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 89,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 11,207 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at about $174,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 4.6% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,616,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,509,000 after buying an additional 204,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 37.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CWAN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.14.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

