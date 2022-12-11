CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Shares Sold by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il lowered its stake in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 98.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,340,200 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caption Management LLC raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 429.3% during the second quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 176,000 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 55.8% during the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 32,911 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 11,789 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 40.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,340 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 7,649 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $3,233,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 2,591.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 23,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 22,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

CNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of CNX Resources to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

NYSE:CNX opened at $15.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.75. CNX Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $13.32 and a 1-year high of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.27.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($1.26). The company had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.08 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 29.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

