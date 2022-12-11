Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stake Reduced by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 680,635 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 374,989 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $45,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,251,722 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,098,612,000 after buying an additional 3,537,761 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,619,591 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $952,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,473 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,692,149 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,828,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,699 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 175.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,503,004 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $101,436,000 after purchasing an additional 956,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth $46,180,000. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $58.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.25. The company has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.17. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.11%. As a group, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

In related news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $174,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. HSBC cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.16.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

