Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, September 26th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.12.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $21.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.15. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 12-month low of $18.80 and a 12-month high of $29.46.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund (RNP)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.