Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, September 26th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $21.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.15. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 12-month low of $18.80 and a 12-month high of $29.46.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RNP. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 757,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,370,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $336,000.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

