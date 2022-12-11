Colony Group LLC Acquires 10,572 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,572 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 1.0 %

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $43.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $38.39 and a one year high of $63.57. The stock has a market cap of $64.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.47.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $1,195,780.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,301 shares of company stock worth $2,368,658 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

