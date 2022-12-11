Colony Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,319 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $5,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 3.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 979,240 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,144,000 after acquiring an additional 31,172 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Corning by 1.0% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 78,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 88.0% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,976 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 16,376 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Corning by 5.3% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 290,759 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,732,000 after acquiring an additional 14,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.27.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $33.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $43.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.33. The stock has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Corning had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.47%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

