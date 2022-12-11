Colony Group LLC Has $3.59 Million Stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 895 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $3,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FR. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,418,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 122.8% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,715,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,454,000 after purchasing an additional 945,536 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $57,188,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,627,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,256,000 after purchasing an additional 844,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

First Industrial Realty Trust Price Performance

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $48.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.31. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.91 and a 1-year high of $66.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.