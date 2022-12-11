Colony Group LLC Has $3.76 Million Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth $513,164,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 22.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,753,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,702 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter worth $124,297,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,012,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,172,000 after purchasing an additional 819,021 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter worth $95,505,000. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $102.06 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $182.25. The stock has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -927.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.15). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $131.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

