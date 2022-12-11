Colony Group LLC Has $4.74 Million Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $4,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 505.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 274.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $71.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.53 and a beta of 1.27. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.05 and a 1-year high of $126.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.38.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 1,222.70% and a net margin of 2.01%. Equities analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jimmy Iovine purchased 13,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.28 per share, with a total value of $1,006,867.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,867.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total value of $6,520,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,755,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,940,822.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jimmy Iovine acquired 13,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.28 per share, with a total value of $1,006,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,867.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 234,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,552,260 in the last ninety days. 4.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LYV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.67.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

