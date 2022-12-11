Colony Group LLC Increases Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 2,016.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,405 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $5,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 84.5% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 206.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:MMC opened at $171.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.92. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.80 and a 12-month high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.73.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total value of $511,710.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,097 shares in the company, valued at $14,856,135.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

