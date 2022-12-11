Colony Group LLC Purchases 538 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CL. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $77.78 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $85.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

