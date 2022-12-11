Colony Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Colony Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHV. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,063,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,516,000 after acquiring an additional 706,560 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,647,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,553,000 after acquiring an additional 567,709 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,526,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,698,000 after acquiring an additional 362,744 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,220,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,212,000 after acquiring an additional 282,192 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1,229.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 293,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 271,309 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $66.55 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $74.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.68 and a 200 day moving average of $64.71.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

