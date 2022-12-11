Colony Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Colony Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,356.5% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,710,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 5,622,494 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,875,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,734,274,000 after purchasing an additional 943,694 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13,709.8% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 617,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 612,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $187.66 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $229.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.94.

