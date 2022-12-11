Colony Group LLC Sells 14,029 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Colony Group LLC cut its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 171,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,029 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $4,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 473.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period.

Shares of CWI opened at $24.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.58. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $20.63 and a 52-week high of $30.01.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

