Colony Group LLC Sells 188 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Colony Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $4,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOT. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOT stock opened at $184.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $181.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.09. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $163.55 and a 12-month high of $257.65.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

