Commercial Metals Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CMC)

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 11,073 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,009% compared to the average daily volume of 525 put options.

Insider Activity at Commercial Metals

In related news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $30,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,859,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Commercial Metals news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total transaction of $315,744.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,486.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $30,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,859,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,278. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commercial Metals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $47.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.74. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $31.23 and a fifty-two week high of $50.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The basic materials company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 34.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Commercial Metals Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.63.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Further Reading

