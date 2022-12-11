Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQ) Shares Purchased by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQ – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,327 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP owned about 0.45% of Compass Digital Acquisition worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Linden Advisors LP lifted its position in Compass Digital Acquisition by 138.0% in the second quarter. Linden Advisors LP now owns 862,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,323,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 753,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,245,000 after acquiring an additional 366,419 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,893,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,786,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.83% of the company’s stock.

CDAQ stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75. Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $9.95.

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on companies in the technology sectors, including in the technology led digital transformation software and services sector.

