Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Acquired by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 53.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:STZ opened at $242.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $241.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 780.80, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.41. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.59 and a 1 year high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.29. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,032.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Argus increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $295.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,464,103.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,464,103.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $239,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,671,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,705,145 shares of company stock worth $1,124,869,978 over the last 90 days. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

