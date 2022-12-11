Corus Entertainment Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:CJREF)

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, December 9th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0436 per share on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Corus Entertainment Trading Down 0.6 %

CJREF opened at $1.59 on Friday. Corus Entertainment has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.75 million, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of Corus Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities lowered shares of Corus Entertainment from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Cormark cut shares of Corus Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Corus Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.46.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

