Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Director Sells $3,652,000.00 in Stock

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 200,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $3,652,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,651,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,104,205.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coupang alerts:

On Monday, November 14th, Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 1,250,000 shares of Coupang stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $22,675,000.00.

Coupang Stock Down 0.1 %

CPNG stock opened at $18.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of -53.32 and a beta of 1.11. Coupang, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $30.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 28.35% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPNG. Mizuho lowered their target price on Coupang from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. CLSA lowered Coupang from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.40 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Coupang from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. HSBC began coverage on Coupang in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.80 price objective for the company. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on Coupang in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coupang has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coupang by 5.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Coupang by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Coupang by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Coupang by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 195,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Coupang by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

About Coupang

(Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.