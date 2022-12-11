Critical Analysis: Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) and United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC)

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating) and United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Meta Materials has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Microelectronics has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.1% of Meta Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.2% of United Microelectronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of Meta Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of United Microelectronics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meta Materials -845.99% -25.59% -20.32% United Microelectronics 31.00% 28.14% 16.79%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Meta Materials and United Microelectronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Meta Materials and United Microelectronics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meta Materials 0 0 2 0 3.00 United Microelectronics 1 2 2 0 2.20

Meta Materials presently has a consensus target price of 3.75, indicating a potential upside of 164.08%. Given Meta Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Meta Materials is more favorable than United Microelectronics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Meta Materials and United Microelectronics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meta Materials $4.08 million 125.82 -$91.00 million -0.33 -4.30 United Microelectronics $7.70 billion 2.29 $1.85 billion $1.16 6.12

United Microelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than Meta Materials. Meta Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Microelectronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

United Microelectronics beats Meta Materials on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meta Materials

Meta Materials Inc. invents, designs, develops, and manufactures various functional materials and nanocomposites. Its products include metaAIR, a laser glare protection eyewear; NANOWEB, a transparent conductive film; holoOPTIX, a holographic optical element; glucoWISE, a non-invasive glucose measurement device; and metaSURFACE, which allows an enhancement in signal to noise ratio of up to 40 times for magnetic resonance imaging scans. The company also develops and produces nano-optic structures and color-shifting foils that are used in authentication and brand protection applications in various markets, including banknotes, secure government documents, and commercial branding, as well as engages in the research, development, and manufacture of smart materials. Its customers are OEM providers in various industries, including aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, communications, energy, banknote and brand security, and medical devices. The company was formerly known as Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Meta Materials Inc. in June 2021. Meta Materials Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Dartmouth, Canada.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers. United Microelectronics Corporation was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Hsinchu City, Taiwan.

