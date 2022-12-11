Critical Analysis: TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) vs. AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH)

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) and AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

TrueCar has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AdTheorent has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TrueCar and AdTheorent’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrueCar $231.70 million 0.96 -$38.33 million ($1.26) -2.00 AdTheorent $165.37 million 0.88 $26.20 million $0.47 3.55

Analyst Ratings

AdTheorent has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TrueCar. TrueCar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AdTheorent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for TrueCar and AdTheorent, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TrueCar 0 4 3 0 2.43 AdTheorent 1 2 5 0 2.50

TrueCar presently has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 38.89%. AdTheorent has a consensus price target of $5.44, indicating a potential upside of 226.01%. Given AdTheorent’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AdTheorent is more favorable than TrueCar.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.0% of TrueCar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.4% of AdTheorent shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of TrueCar shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of AdTheorent shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TrueCar and AdTheorent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrueCar -68.14% -19.36% -16.17% AdTheorent 24.38% 3.76% 2.40%

Summary

AdTheorent beats TrueCar on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc. operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers. The company also offers forecast and consulting services regarding determination of the residual value of an automobile at given future points in time, which are used to underwrite automotive loans and leases, and by financial institutions to measure exposure and risk across loan, lease, and fleet portfolios. In addition, it provides accurate, geographically specific, and real-time pricing information for consumers and dealers; TrueCar Trade, which gives consumers information on the value of their trade-in vehicles and enables them to obtain a guaranteed trade-in price before setting foot in the dealership; and DealerScience that provides dealers with advanced digital retailing software tools. The company was formerly known as Zag.com Inc. TrueCar, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About AdTheorent

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc., a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

