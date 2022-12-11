CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $654,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.1% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 11.4% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 42,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 224.4% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,586.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $2,005,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,563 shares in the company, valued at $52,689,399. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,586.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,011 shares of company stock valued at $16,610,589 in the last three months. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $245.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. MKM Partners cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut CrowdStrike from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.97.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $115.08 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.89 and a 12-month high of $242.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

