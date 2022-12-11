Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,577,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 752,420 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.83% of Crown Castle worth $602,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Crown Castle by 13.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 485,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,774,000 after purchasing an additional 58,952 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter worth about $304,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 147,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,834,000 after acquiring an additional 54,044 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 517,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,216,000 after acquiring an additional 294,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of CCI stock opened at $139.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.71 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The company has a market capitalization of $60.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 0.60.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on Crown Castle to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $202.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,096.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,096.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,820.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

