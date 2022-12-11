Css LLC Il Acquires 2,500 Shares of Roth CH Acquisition IV Co. (NASDAQ:ROCG)

Css LLC Il grew its holdings in Roth CH Acquisition IV Co. (NASDAQ:ROCG – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Roth CH Acquisition IV were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition IV in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Roth CH Acquisition IV by 1.0% during the first quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 418,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Roth CH Acquisition IV by 2.2% during the second quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 228,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition IV during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Roth CH Acquisition IV by 55.9% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 31,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Roth CH Acquisition IV alerts:

Roth CH Acquisition IV Stock Up 0.2 %

ROCG opened at $10.22 on Friday. Roth CH Acquisition IV Co. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $12.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.02.

About Roth CH Acquisition IV

Roth CH Acquisition IV Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies operating in the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, or sustainability sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roth CH Acquisition IV Co. (NASDAQ:ROCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roth CH Acquisition IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roth CH Acquisition IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.