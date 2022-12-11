Css LLC Il Acquires Shares of 15,330 Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF)

Css LLC Il acquired a new stake in shares of Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,330 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000. Css LLC Il owned 0.56% of Emclaire Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Emclaire Financial by 2.6% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 78,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EMCF opened at $33.10 on Friday. Emclaire Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $40.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.34. The firm has a market cap of $90.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Emclaire Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

Emclaire Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; savings and time deposits; non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts.

