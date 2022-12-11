Css LLC Il Acquires Shares of 7,000 NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Css LLC Il purchased a new position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NetApp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,143,331,000 after buying an additional 294,399 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in NetApp by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after buying an additional 3,439,053 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in NetApp by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,900,409 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $323,734,000 after buying an additional 225,913 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in NetApp by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,068,077 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $171,649,000 after buying an additional 117,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,939,810 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $160,969,000 after buying an additional 411,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other NetApp news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $174,060.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NetApp news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $174,060.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,256,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 78,463 shares in the company, valued at $5,478,286.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,625. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $64.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.64. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.56 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.17.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 115.30% and a net margin of 22.52%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on NTAP. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NetApp from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on NetApp from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on NetApp from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on NetApp to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on NetApp from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.90.

About NetApp

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

