Css LLC Il Cuts Stock Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Css LLC Il decreased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,608,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,006,000 after buying an additional 415,879 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 30.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,550,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,760,000 after buying an additional 1,053,476 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,430,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,440,000 after buying an additional 95,047 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,840,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,629,000 after acquiring an additional 375,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,667,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,746,000 after acquiring an additional 10,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of BERY opened at $60.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.23. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.52 and a 1 year high of $74.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.92.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Berry Global Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

In other news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $15,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BERY. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Berry Global Group to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.17.

About Berry Global Group

(Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.