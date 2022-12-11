Css LLC Il Has $412,000 Position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Css LLC Il lessened its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) by 99.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,121,290 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Herbalife Nutrition

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Master Fu sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $3,599,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,778,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,710,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Herbalife Nutrition Price Performance

HLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Herbalife Nutrition presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

Shares of HLF opened at $12.68 on Friday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 12-month low of $12.04 and a 12-month high of $45.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.37 and its 200 day moving average is $22.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Herbalife Nutrition’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

