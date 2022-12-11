Css LLC Il Invests $463,000 in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Css LLC Il bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 26,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 487,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,685,000 after acquiring an additional 35,862 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 139.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 11,469 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Sora Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Sora Investors LLC now owns 225,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 38,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Management grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 80.0% during the first quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 81,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 36,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Raanan Zilberman sold 27,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $575,462.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,064.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vishay Intertechnology Price Performance

VSH has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

VSH opened at $22.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.32. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.73 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.99 and a 200 day moving average of $19.93.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $924.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.10 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

About Vishay Intertechnology

(Get Rating)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.