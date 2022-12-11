Css LLC Il Makes New $612,000 Investment in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Css LLC Il acquired a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,571,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,220,899,000 after purchasing an additional 66,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,285,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,066,932,000 after acquiring an additional 184,139 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 43.0% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $799,968,000 after acquiring an additional 564,607 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 12.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,073,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $457,464,000 after acquiring an additional 119,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 43.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $494,117,000 after acquiring an additional 279,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Down 1.1 %

Lam Research stock opened at $450.20 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $61.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $414.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $438.89.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Lam Research from $650.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $460.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $405.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI set a $450.00 price objective on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $429.00 to $404.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.86.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

