Css LLC Il Sells 1,000 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Css LLC Il trimmed its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 23.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $81.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.63. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $71.46 and a 12-month high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 8.03%. As a group, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LYB shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.