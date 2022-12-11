Css LLC Il Sells 8,000 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Css LLC Il lessened its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 60.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 9.0% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 82.8% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 25,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 11,723 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 100.8% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

TAP opened at $52.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.05. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $42.60 and a one year high of $60.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

