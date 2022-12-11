Css LLC Il Sells 96,376 Shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. III (NASDAQ:SWAG)

Css LLC Il reduced its stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. III (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Rating) by 65.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,376 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Software Acquisition Group Inc. III were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWAG. RPO LLC raised its position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. III by 102.6% in the second quarter. RPO LLC now owns 989,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,895,000 after buying an additional 501,223 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. III in the first quarter worth $4,489,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. III in the second quarter worth $4,000,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. III in the first quarter worth $3,719,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. III by 55.8% in the first quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 866,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,647,000 after buying an additional 310,451 shares in the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Software Acquisition Group Inc. III Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of SWAG stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average is $5.54. Software Acquisition Group Inc. III has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $11.51.

Software Acquisition Group Inc. III Profile

Software Acquisition Group Inc III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on software companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

