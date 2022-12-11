Css LLC Il Takes Position in G&P Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GAPA)

Css LLC Il acquired a new stake in G&P Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GAPA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 63,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of G&P Acquisition by 9.3% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 566,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after acquiring an additional 48,441 shares in the last quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of G&P Acquisition by 23.9% in the second quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC raised its stake in shares of G&P Acquisition by 75.2% in the first quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 466,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of G&P Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,817,000. 62.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GAPA opened at $10.15 on Friday. G&P Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $10.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.01.

G&P Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newport, Rhode Island.

