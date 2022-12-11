Css LLC Il Trims Stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU)

Css LLC Il cut its stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 645.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 39,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 34,332 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Price Performance

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.89.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Profile

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

