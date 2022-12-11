CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) versus Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Critical Analysis

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) and CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Four Corners Property Trust and CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Four Corners Property Trust 45.13% 9.86% 4.92% CT Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Four Corners Property Trust and CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Four Corners Property Trust $199.38 million 11.33 $85.58 million $1.23 21.89 CT Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Four Corners Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than CT Real Estate Investment Trust.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Four Corners Property Trust and CT Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Four Corners Property Trust 0 3 2 0 2.40 CT Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Four Corners Property Trust currently has a consensus price target of $28.17, indicating a potential upside of 4.63%. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $17.60, indicating a potential upside of 48.77%. Given CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CT Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Four Corners Property Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.7% of Four Corners Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Four Corners Property Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Four Corners Property Trust beats CT Real Estate Investment Trust on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 350 properties totaling approximately 29 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net leased single-tenant retail properties located across Canada. Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited is CT REIT's most significant tenant.

