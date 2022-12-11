Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Bought by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 132.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,879 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,632 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CFR. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.4% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.3% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.92.

Insider Activity

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

In related news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $294,294.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,728,184.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $136.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a one year low of $112.67 and a one year high of $160.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.40. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.07% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $479.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.68 million. On average, analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

