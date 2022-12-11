Cytokinetics’ (CYTK) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. They currently have a $75.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CYTK has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on Cytokinetics from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Cytokinetics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.58.

Shares of CYTK opened at $35.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 11.56 and a current ratio of 11.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.04. Cytokinetics has a twelve month low of $29.26 and a twelve month high of $55.80.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.09). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 225.84% and a negative net margin of 190.34%. The business had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Robert Wong sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $85,428.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,245.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cytokinetics news, CAO Robert Wong sold 2,100 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $85,428.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,245.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $393,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,971,991.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,372 shares of company stock valued at $4,761,662. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,569,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $705,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,696 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 11.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,991,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $484,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,114 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cytokinetics by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,504,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,971,000 after acquiring an additional 307,394 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,574,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,720,000 after purchasing an additional 13,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Cytokinetics by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,258,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,936 shares during the last quarter.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

