Darren Saumur Sells 45,000 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Stock

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) SVP Darren Saumur sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $2,029,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,684 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,391.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Darren Saumur also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 6th, Darren Saumur sold 10,000 shares of Genpact stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00.

Genpact Stock Performance

Shares of G opened at $44.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.25. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $37.68 and a 1 year high of $54.03.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Genpact’s payout ratio is 28.09%.

G has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Genpact from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genpact

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Trust raised its stake in Genpact by 2.6% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 10,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Genpact by 28.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Genpact during the third quarter worth approximately $9,826,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Genpact by 10.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Genpact by 4.9% during the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,720,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,079,000 after purchasing an additional 126,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Featured Articles

