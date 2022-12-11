Deepak Nath Sells 28,650 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) Stock

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN – Get Rating) insider Deepak Nath sold 28,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,096 ($13.36), for a total transaction of £314,004 ($382,885.01).
Deepak Nath also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 14th, Deepak Nath sold 1,170 shares of Smith & Nephew stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,063 ($12.96), for a total transaction of £12,437.10 ($15,165.35).
- On Tuesday, November 8th, Deepak Nath sold 737 shares of Smith & Nephew stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,041 ($12.69), for a total transaction of £7,672.17 ($9,355.16).
Smith & Nephew Trading Down 0.2 %
LON:SN opened at GBX 1,098 ($13.39) on Friday. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52 week low of GBX 959.20 ($11.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,357.50 ($16.55). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,043.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,093.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,386.96.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Smith & Nephew
Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.
Featured Stories
