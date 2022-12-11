Deepak Nath Sells 28,650 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) Stock

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN – Get Rating) insider Deepak Nath sold 28,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,096 ($13.36), for a total transaction of £314,004 ($382,885.01).

Deepak Nath also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

On Monday, November 14th, Deepak Nath sold 1,170 shares of Smith & Nephew stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,063 ($12.96), for a total transaction of £12,437.10 ($15,165.35).

On Tuesday, November 8th, Deepak Nath sold 737 shares of Smith & Nephew stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,041 ($12.69), for a total transaction of £7,672.17 ($9,355.16).

Smith & Nephew Trading Down 0.2 %

LON:SN opened at GBX 1,098 ($13.39) on Friday. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52 week low of GBX 959.20 ($11.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,357.50 ($16.55). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,043.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,093.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,386.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Smith & Nephew

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,530 ($18.66) to GBX 1,500 ($18.29) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.29) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($17.07) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,408.60 ($17.18).

(Get Rating)

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.