Delek US (NYSE:DK) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DK. StockNews.com lowered Delek US from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Delek US from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank upgraded Delek US from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Delek US from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Delek US to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.50.

Delek US Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:DK opened at $25.95 on Wednesday. Delek US has a 12-month low of $14.07 and a 12-month high of $35.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.43.

Delek US Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek US

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Delek US’s payout ratio is 17.99%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Delek US during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 44.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 61.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 386.3% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

