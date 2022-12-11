DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Sells $1,110,018.00 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $1,110,018.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,884,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $116.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.76. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.89 and a 12 month high of $144.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of DexCom to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DexCom

About DexCom

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 327.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 17,902,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,334,252,000 after purchasing an additional 13,712,968 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 297.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,099,399 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,348,948,000 after purchasing an additional 13,545,106 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 229.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,563,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $638,246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963,328 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 333.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,707,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $425,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of DexCom by 319.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,093,538 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $305,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

