Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Cut to $171.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $182.00 to $171.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $24.98 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Diamondback Energy from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $182.33.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $129.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.45. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $95.02 and a 52 week high of $168.95.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $2.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 17,610 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 8,739 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 91.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,537 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 12,224 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 18.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

