Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stock Position Lifted by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,544 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $7,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. GHE LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.14.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

NYSE DFS opened at $103.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.35. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $87.64 and a 52-week high of $130.81.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.12). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $135,684.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

