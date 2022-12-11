Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on December 30th

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Diversified Royalty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Diversified Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of DIV stock opened at C$3.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$432.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.94 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.49. Diversified Royalty has a 52-week low of C$2.51 and a 52-week high of C$3.39.

Get Diversified Royalty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DIV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Diversified Royalty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Diversified Royalty Company Profile

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. The company owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.