Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target Raised to C$93.00

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from C$91.00 to C$93.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

DLMAF has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$89.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$88.50 to C$94.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$80.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollarama presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $90.22.

Dollarama Trading Down 2.3 %

DLMAF stock opened at $61.39 on Thursday. Dollarama has a 12-month low of $45.95 and a 12-month high of $64.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.59 and its 200 day moving average is $59.08.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

