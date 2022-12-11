Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 301.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,860 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of D. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

D has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.08.

D opened at $58.28 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $57.40 and a one year high of $88.78. The company has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.49.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 95.70%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

