Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,595,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 12,996 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $621,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. FMR LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 15.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,414,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $941,140,000 after purchasing an additional 319,545 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 572.7% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 271,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $105,926,000 after purchasing an additional 231,402 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at $64,273,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 10,003.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 103,964 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,516,000 after purchasing an additional 102,935 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 110.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 185,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,428,000 after purchasing an additional 97,631 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $362.65 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $299.41 and a 12-month high of $567.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $349.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.89.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.16). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $432.00 to $373.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $406.23.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $131,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,020,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

